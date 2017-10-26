Quantcast

Ex-FBI director James Comey speaks at Howard University about Trump and police

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 08:18 ET                   
James Comey CBS News

At Howard University on Wednesday evening, former FBI Director James Comey kicked off his lecture series on “law enforcement and race.” He spoke about what he said is a growing divide between police and people of color, and he said the administration of President Donald Trump had diverted attention from that issue.

