Ex-FBI director James Comey speaks at Howard University about Trump and police
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
At Howard University on Wednesday evening, former FBI Director James Comey kicked off his lecture series on “law enforcement and race.” He spoke about what he said is a growing divide between police and people of color, and he said the administration of President Donald Trump had diverted attention from that issue.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion