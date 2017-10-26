Ex-lawmaker shares chilling story about how Bill O’Reilly tries to ruin his accusers’ lives

An ex-boyfriend of one of disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment accusers has come forward with a chilling story about the ways O’Reilly and Fox allegedly intimidated women into silence by threatening to ruin their lives.

Former New Jersey General Assembly member Michael Panter wrote a Facebook post this week talking about the way O’Reilly would frequently call up a woman he used to date and make inappropriate comments to her over the phone.

While Panter’s ex-girlfriend cannot talk about what she has experienced with O’Reilly because of a non-disclosure agreement she signed as part of her settlement, Panter said he is under no such obligations.

What really disturbed Panter even more than O’Reilly’s attempts to hit on his girlfriend, however, was the way that O’Reilly and Fox News circled the wagons whenever a woman dared to speak up about the former host’s behavior.

In particular, he recalls one time when O’Reilly called his ex-girlfriend and asked her for any damaging information that she had about another woman who had accused O’Reilly of harassment.

“[O’Reilly] asked if anything was known about her sex life,” Panter writes. “He asked if she used any illegal drugs. He also asked if anything was known about her financial situation and marriage. In essence, the leadership of Fox, including their ‘HR’ head/counsel and O’Reilly, who held my ex’s career in their hands (and whom O’Reilly was also harassing) was demanding information to attack another victim.”

Panter says that this story should swat down O’Reilly’s claims that nobody at Fox ever complained about him to human resources, as he says that human resources was actually on O’Reilly’s side in all these disputes.

