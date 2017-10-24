Ex-Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada mocks Trump on Twitter
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada is not the one who would mince words when it comes to President Donald Trump. Both Trump and Fox Quesada take to Twitter to assail foes and tackle trolls. The former Mexican President often criticizes Trump and responds to the president’s tweets and his statements in interviews.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion