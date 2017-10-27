Family of Texas ‘clock boy’ settles lawsuit with Glenn Beck and The Blaze

DALLAS — Glenn Beck and his TV network have reached a settlement with the father of a Texas teen made famous when he was arrested in 2015 after bringing a homemade clock to school. The undisclosed settlement comes in the wake of recent appeals by Mohamed Mohamed and his son, Ahmed, of a Dallas trial judge’s dismissal earlier this year of their libel claims against Beck, The Blaze and commentators Jim Hanson and Ben Shapiro, the legal news service…