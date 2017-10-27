Family of Texas ‘clock boy’ settles lawsuit with Glenn Beck and The Blaze
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
DALLAS — Glenn Beck and his TV network have reached a settlement with the father of a Texas teen made famous when he was arrested in 2015 after bringing a homemade clock to school. The undisclosed settlement comes in the wake of recent appeals by Mohamed Mohamed and his son, Ahmed, of a Dallas trial judge’s dismissal earlier this year of their libel claims against Beck, The Blaze and commentators Jim Hanson and Ben Shapiro, the legal news service…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion