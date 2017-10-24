Fashion photographer Terry Richardson fired from top magazines over sex assault claims
Following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, famous fashion photographer Terry Richardson was fired from top magazines such as Vogue and GQ on Monday. Richardson has been accused of forcing women to have sex with him when they worked with him in the past.
