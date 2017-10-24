Quantcast

Fashion photographer Terry Richardson fired from top magazines over sex assault claims

International Business Times

24 Oct 2017 at 08:02 ET                   
Terry Richardson (Reuters:Danny Moloshok)

Following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, famous fashion photographer Terry Richardson was fired from top magazines such as Vogue and GQ on Monday. Richardson has been accused of forcing women to have sex with him when they worked with him in the past.

