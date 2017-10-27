FBI Director Hoover wanted public convinced Oswald was real assassin as soon as possible
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
FBI Chief Wanted Public Convinced Oswald Was JFK Killer
A memo written by FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, released among 2,800 declassified records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has shown how in the days after Lee Harvey Oswald was shot, the FBI planned to convince the public that he was the real assassin as soon as possible.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion