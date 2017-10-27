Quantcast

FBI Director Hoover wanted public convinced Oswald was real assassin as soon as possible

Newsweek

27 Oct 2017 at 06:18 ET                   

FBI Chief Wanted Public Convinced Oswald Was JFK Killer

A memo written by FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, released among 2,800 declassified records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has shown how in the days after Lee Harvey Oswald was shot, the FBI planned to convince the public that he was the real assassin as soon as possible.

