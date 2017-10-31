FBI investigating deadly NYC truck incident as ‘act of terror’: report

FBI agent working on his computer in office (Shutterstock).

The FBI is now investigating a deadly truck accident in lower Manhattan as an “act of terror,” NBC New York reports.

At least six people were killed Tuesday when a truck drove the wrong way down the West Side Highway bike path, ramming into pedestrians and cyclists. CNN reports the suspect shouted “Allah Akhbar” as he drove into the crowd.

#BREAKING #UPDATE 6 dead, 15 injured after rental truck drives down 10 blocks in Lower Manhattan and mows people down – @nypd on scene – @fbi investigating it as an "act of terror" https://t.co/GmWFtBycL2 — Paul Michael Mueller (@WFLAPaulM) October 31, 2017

BREAKING: Police now consider Lower Manhattan truck strike "deliberate and a possible act of terrorism." — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 31, 2017