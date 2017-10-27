Quantcast

FDA approves smaller condoms for US men — because ‘average’ size was too big

International Business Times

27 Oct 2017                   
FDA Approves Smaller Condoms For US Men, Average Size Was Too Big

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved smaller condoms for American men after recent studies show the minimum 6.69-inch length requirement is actually an inch longer than the average U.S. man’s penis.

