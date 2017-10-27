FDA approves smaller condoms for US men — because ‘average’ size was too big
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved smaller condoms for American men after recent studies show the minimum 6.69-inch length requirement is actually an inch longer than the average U.S. man’s penis.
