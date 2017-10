Feds illegally detaining 10-year-old girl

Newsweek 31 Oct 2017 at 13:37 ET

The 10-year-old undocumented immigrant taken into custody directly from her hospital bed last week is being illegally detained by federal authorities, her lawyer says. Rosa Maria Hernandez remains imprisoned in a juvenile detention center in San Antonio — and her lawyers are demanding she be released by the Office of Refugee Resettlement by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, citing the “violation of her statutory and constitutional rights.”