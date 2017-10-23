Quantcast

Feeding marijuana to fish does not help them relax

Newsweek

23 Oct 2017 at 18:28 ET                   
Tilapia Fish (tilapiadepot.com)

Feeding Marijuana to Fish Does Not Help Them Relax

Everyone knows stress is hazardous to our health, lowering our immune systems and increasing our risk for chronic diseases. But what’s less known is that farmed fish (which includes that piece of salmon you’re making for dinner), get pretty stressed out too, also leaving them susceptible to illnesses.

