Feeding marijuana to fish does not help them relax
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Feeding Marijuana to Fish Does Not Help Them Relax
Everyone knows stress is hazardous to our health, lowering our immune systems and increasing our risk for chronic diseases. But what’s less known is that farmed fish (which includes that piece of salmon you’re making for dinner), get pretty stressed out too, also leaving them susceptible to illnesses.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion