Firefighters still battling 10 wildfires in California
About 5,000 firefighters were still battling 10 wildfires in California on Monday and the authorities said they hope to have many of them fully contained in the next few days. The death toll remained at 42, meanwhile, from the deadliest blazes in the history of the sprawling western US state.
