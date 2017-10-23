Quantcast

Firefighters still battling 10 wildfires in California

Agence France-Presse

23 Oct 2017 at 13:19 ET                   
Wildfires California

About 5,000 firefighters were still battling 10 wildfires in California on Monday and the authorities said they hope to have many of them fully contained in the next few days. The death toll remained at 42, meanwhile, from the deadliest blazes in the history of the sprawling western US state.

