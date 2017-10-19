Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fox News blames backlash against Trump for mishandling of fallen soldiers on Barack Obama

Newsweek

19 Oct 2017 at 23:40 ET                   
Fox News anchor Bret Baier (screen grab)

Fox News says the “fake news” mainstream media isn’t to blame for once, and it is instead pointing to the president. … President Donald Trump is the cause of the latest controversy involving the White House—over calling families of fallen soldiers, including the four recently killed in Niger. Trump said earlier this week …

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Crowd goes wild when student asks Richard Spencer how it felt to get punched in the face
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+