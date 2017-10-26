General Mattis says US ‘not rushing to war’ with North Korea

Retired U.S. Marine Corps General and Defense Secretary James Mattis speaks with a Marine guard before the Inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Amid increasingly heated rhetoric between the United States and North Korea, Secretary of Defense James Mattis sought to quell concerns about the potential of an impending nuclear war. During an appearance in Thailand with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Mattis said the U.S. was “not rushing to war” but instead was seeking a “peaceful resolution” to conflict with North Korea.