George H.W. Bush apologizes to “anyone he has offended” as a second actress comes forward

26 Oct 2017 at 06:31 ET                   

George H.W. Bush Former President George H.W. Bush issued a second apology, this time acknowledging he has groped women “on occasion” during photo-ops, just as a second actress accused him of doing so to her. “I got sent the Heather Lind story by many people this morning,” New York actress Jordana Grolnick said in an interview.…

