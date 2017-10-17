Google doodle celebrates the legacy of ‘Queen Of Tejano’ Selena Quintanilla
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Selena Quintanilla continues to be celebrated as fans remember her with great respect. Google created a Doodle to honor the legacy of the “Queen of Tejano” and we are living for it. Suzette Quintanilla even talked about working with the tech giant in the creation of this amazing detail.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion