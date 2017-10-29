Quantcast

‘Greatest typo in Twitter history’: Internet mocks Steve King’s ‘peasant hunt’ with Trump Jr

International Business Times

29 Oct 2017 at 06:59 ET                   

Reaching out to his social media followers, Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) on Saturday shared his excitement on Twitter about Donald Trump Jr. joining him for a pheasant hunt. But his post went viral for the wrong reason when he misspelled the word “pheasant” as “peasant.”

