Here is a timeline of Bill O’Reilly’s disgraceful fall at Fix News

Newsweek

22 Oct 2017 at 08:01 ET                   
FILE PHOTO - Fox News Channel host Bill O'Reilly poses on the set of his show "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bill O’Reilly’s Downfall: A Timeline

The New York Times Saturday dropped a new bombshell article alleging a previously unreported, massive settlement doled out by Bill O’Reilly to a co-worker over allegations of sexual harassment. The Times, citing unnamed sources briefed on the situation, reported that O’Reilly last January agreed to pay Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl $32 million to settle sexual harassment claims shortly before the network renewed his contract.

