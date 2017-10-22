Here is a timeline of Bill O’Reilly’s disgraceful fall at Fix News
Bill O’Reilly’s Downfall: A Timeline
The New York Times Saturday dropped a new bombshell article alleging a previously unreported, massive settlement doled out by Bill O’Reilly to a co-worker over allegations of sexual harassment. The Times, citing unnamed sources briefed on the situation, reported that O’Reilly last January agreed to pay Fox News legal analyst Lis Wiehl $32 million to settle sexual harassment claims shortly before the network renewed his contract.
