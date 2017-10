Here is how Fox News is desperately trying to keep the focus on Hillary Clinton

A grand jury in Washington, D.C. approved the first charges in an ongoing federal investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s meddling in last year’s presidential election. In a desperate attempt to keep the focus off Donald Trump’s White House administration, in which several officials are seen as key subjects in Mueller’s probe, Fox News reverted to its favorite talking point: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.