Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here is how Silicon valley makes everyone angry

Newsweek

21 Oct 2017 at 09:53 ET                   
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the II CEO Summit of the Americas on the sidelines of the VII Summit of the Americas in Panama City in this April 10, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

How Silicon Valley Makes Everybody Angry

Of all the fantasies about how the internet would improve our lives, the notion that connectivity automatically brings people together is the most alluring. Mark Zuckerberg’s oft-repeated promise to create a “global community” on Facebook is merely the most recent example.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
People running from Trump are getting asylum in Canada
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+