Here is how to live stream the Orionid meteor shower
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
How to Live Stream the Orionid Meteor Shower
Getting to the path of totality to watch the Great American Eclipse was, for many, difficult and expensive. Hotel rooms were booked years in advance, and rooms cost as much as $1,500 a night. For many migrating eclipse chasers it required a degree of advanced planning and the ability to take time off work or school.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion