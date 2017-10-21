Here’s what an art critic thinks of Donald Trump’s drawing of the Empire State Building that just sold for $16,000
A sketch drawn by President Donald Trump has been auctioned for $16,000—proof that his “fans will buy anything he shovels,” one critic says. Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles sold Trump’s more than 20-year-old drawing of the Empire State Building as part of the Street, Contemporary and Celebrity Art auction held at its galleries and online Thursday afternoon and evening.
