Here’s what Melania Trump has been up to recently

Newsweek

23 Oct 2017 at 14:16 ET                   
Melania Trump Speech at the UN (Youtube)

First lady Melania Trump—who definitely does not have a body double, nuh-uh—is taking yet another crack at getting her anti-bullying crusade off the ground. Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are set to stop by a Detroit middle school Monday to participate in a “no one eats alone” event and discuss “the importance of being inclusive and the negative effects of social isolation,” as spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

