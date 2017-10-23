Here’s what Melania Trump has been up to recently
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
First lady Melania Trump—who definitely does not have a body double, nuh-uh—is taking yet another crack at getting her anti-bullying crusade off the ground. Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are set to stop by a Detroit middle school Monday to participate in a “no one eats alone” event and discuss “the importance of being inclusive and the negative effects of social isolation,” as spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion