Hollywood producers kick out disgraced Weinstein

Agence France-Presse

31 Oct 2017 at 07:28 ET                   
Disgraced US film producer Harvey Weinstein faces mounting accusations of sexual harassment, groping and rape. (AFP/File / Yann COATSALIOU)

The Producers Guild of America banned disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein for life on Monday, vowing that sexual harassment would no longer be tolerated within its ranks. New accusations of sexual assault have continued to pour in since investigations in the New York Times and New Yorker three weeks ago exposed the tycoon as a relentless, bullying sexual predator.

