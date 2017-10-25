Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

House votes to place sanctions on North Korea

Newsweek

25 Oct 2017 at 06:18 ET                   
This undated file picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) with Korean People's Army service personnel in Pyongyang (AFP Photo/)

The House passed legislation to sanction North Korea on Tuesday evening, amid growing tensions between the two countries. … Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors—such as the powerful Federal Security Service—would be targeted by the new sanctions. Instead, the House is focused on placing

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Laura Ingraham is reportedly just as much of a monster off air
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+