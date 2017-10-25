House votes to place sanctions on North Korea

This undated file picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 28, 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C) with Korean People's Army service personnel in Pyongyang (AFP Photo/)

The House passed legislation to sanction North Korea on Tuesday evening, amid growing tensions between the two countries. … Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors—such as the powerful Federal Security Service—would be targeted by the new sanctions. Instead, the House is focused on placing…