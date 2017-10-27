Houston Texans owner sorry for referring to players as ‘inmates’ in remark about anthem protests
An NFL owner and prominent Trump donor referred to the league’s “take a knee” protestors as “inmates” at a closed-door meeting of fellow team owners and league executives – but quickly apologized after the comment was reported. … after the comment was reported. “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” Robert McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans, told fellow NFL owners at an October 17 meeting called to address…
