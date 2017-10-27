Quantcast

Houston Texans owner sorry for referring to players as ‘inmates’ in remark about anthem protests

27 Oct 2017 at 12:24 ET                   
NFL players kneel in protest of US police violence (Screen capture)

An NFL owner and prominent Trump donor referred to the league’s “take a knee” protestors as “inmates” at a closed-door meeting of fellow team owners and league executives – but quickly apologized after the comment was reported. … after the comment was reported. “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” Robert McNair, the owner of the Houston Texans, told fellow NFL owners at an October 17 meeting called to address…

