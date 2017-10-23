Quantcast

How will Trump start Asia trip? With golf

Newsweek

23 Oct 2017 at 10:25 ET                   
An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf (Twitter.com)

President Donald Trump will start his first work trip to Asia by playing golf. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe informed the golf-loving U.S. president by phone on Monday that a joint outing with professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama had been arranged for November 5, the Associated Press reported.

