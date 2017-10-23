How will Trump start Asia trip? With golf
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump will start his first work trip to Asia by playing golf. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe informed the golf-loving U.S. president by phone on Monday that a joint outing with professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama had been arranged for November 5, the Associated Press reported.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion