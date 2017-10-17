Huckabee Sanders: ‘Shameful’ White House press should ‘praise’ Ivanka for influencing her dad to help women

U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka hold a video conference call with Commander Peggy Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA on the International Space Station from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In an interview with a conservative radio host, transcribed by Mediaite, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders raged at the D.C. based reporters for not heaping praise on the “success story” of first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Speaking with host Hugh Hewitt, Huckabee Sanders called continuing slights by the White House Press corp “shameful.”

“Is the White House Press Corps taking Ivanka’s role seriously enough?” Hewitt asked before setting up Sanders’ response. “I don’t believe they are. I think they are downplaying her substantive role. But what do you think, Sarah Huckabee Sanders?”

“I frankly, I think it’s shameful the way that she’s been treated,” the White House spokesperson replied. “If she didn’t have the same last name, they would be celebrating her. They would be praising her.”

Despite President Trump’s well-documented history of policies that have hurt women, Huckabee Sanders claimed that Ivanka — in her role as a presidential adviser — has had a positive impact on her dad when it comes to women’s issues.

“They [the press] would be thanking God that she is sitting in a position that she is to influence policy and help women across this country,” she suggested. “And instead, they attack her, they shame her, and they belittle her. I think it’s very shameful, and I think it’s sad, because she’s such a good advocate for so many women. And for them to attack her, I think, is just really disheartening.”

With Hewitt calling Ivanka Trump a presidential “asset,” he asked what it would take for people to take Trump’s daughter seriously.

“I think it’s through a lot of the things that she’s doing and highlighting the actual work instead of the person,” she said, mentioning a fund Ivanka is overseeing to help promote female entrepreneurs. “I think being able to talk about those things, being able to highlight actual policy successes, is the best way to help show what she’s doing and what a success story she has.”