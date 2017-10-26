Immigration forces targets hospitalized Texas 10-year-old
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Federal immigration agents detained an undocumented 10-year-old girl from Laredo, Texas, just out of emergency surgery on Wednesday. Maria Rosa Hernandez, brought illegally into the United States at three months of age by her mother, was taken to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, by her cousin.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion