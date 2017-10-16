Quantcast

In Puerto Rico, Tesla is doing what Donald Trump isn’t

Newsweek

16 Oct 2017 at 11:26 ET                   
Tesla Motors boss Elon Musk, pictured on April 30, 2015 in Hawthorne, California (AFP Photo/David McNew)

Almost one month after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, technology firms like Tesla are stepping in to fill the relief-effort void that many say President Donald Trump has created. Following through with a pledge by Elon Musk that his company could solve Puerto Rico’s energy crisis with solar panels and batteries, Tesla Powerwall battery packs were spotted at San Juan airport on the island over the weekend.

