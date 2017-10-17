Quantcast

‘Insane’: Internet needles Trump for continuing to use campaign-era song ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

Elizabeth Preza

17 Oct 2017 at 20:25 ET                   
President Donald Trump (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley.)

During a speech at the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday, Donald Trump walked offstage to a familiar classic rock song by the Rolling Stones: You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Despite an August 2016 request by the band’s publicist Fran Curtis to “cease all use immediately,” Trump continues to rebuff the British rock group’s plea, suggesting they, too, can’t always get what they want.

Trump’s continued choice of theme song amused the Internet on Tuesday, with users pointing out his pick seems oddly self-aware for a president who otherwise lacks any indication of self-awareness.

Read below:

