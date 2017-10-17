‘Insane’: Internet needles Trump for continuing to use campaign-era song ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

President Donald Trump (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley.)

During a speech at the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday, Donald Trump walked offstage to a familiar classic rock song by the Rolling Stones: You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Despite an August 2016 request by the band’s publicist Fran Curtis to “cease all use immediately,” Trump continues to rebuff the British rock group’s plea, suggesting they, too, can’t always get what they want.

Trump’s continued choice of theme song amused the Internet on Tuesday, with users pointing out his pick seems oddly self-aware for a president who otherwise lacks any indication of self-awareness.

Read below:

As Trump ends his speech at the @Heritage Fdn, his campaign song (the Stones’ CAGWYW) plays while Trump claps for himself. pic.twitter.com/lnZiOxDkw8 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 17, 2017

And Trump’s tax speech ends with his signature rally song You Can’t Always Get What You Want. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 17, 2017

Please clap. — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) October 17, 2017

I will NEVER get over the fact that he always walks off to You Can’t Always Get What You Want. It seems so self-aware, it’s insane — Addy Baird 👽 (@addysue) October 17, 2017

The single funniest thing of the Trump Era is that he still ends his speeches with “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) October 17, 2017

could not agree more. At the GOP convention I thought it was just a way to troll us NeverTrump folks, but amazing how they still do it. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) October 17, 2017

I wrote about this, reading too deeply into it probably. pic.twitter.com/kWjVq0X2oL — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) October 17, 2017

Trump wraps up to You Can’t Always Get What You Want, which, besides being a campaign staple, is thematic amid the tax reform fight. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 17, 2017