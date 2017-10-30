Inside Manafort and Gates’s ‘lavish lifestyle’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Paul Manafort and Rick Gates have expensive tastes—that, apparently, require foreign funds to satisfy. When the Justice Department accused the duo Monday of laundering some $75 million from their work as political consultants and lobbyists in Ukraine, it also detailed where that money was allegedly spent.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion