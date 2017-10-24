Internet roasts Nunes for ‘holding Trump’s nuts’ in latest bogus probe of Hillary Clinton

In a shocking turn, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) decided to launch an investigation into a U.S.-Russia uranium deal involving Hillary Clinton.

Nunes previously was forced to recuse himself from the Russia investigation and clearly has now decided to start his own scandal investigation.

Social media lit up with accusations against Nunes alleging corruption to complaints of wasting taxpayer dollars on yet another pointless investigation.

Check out the Tweets below:

Damn! Does Devin Nunes ever get tired of holding Trump’s nuts????? — Denise Murray (@ReidMiss) October 24, 2017

Never before has a political party been so sad that it won the White House and so desperate for the other party to be President https://t.co/ZZqz34NlvL — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) October 24, 2017

Hes going to spend whos money? 4 an investigation of a person no longer in politics, because his candidate won? @DevinNunes & #Trumpfor5150 — Drawn To It (@Drawn_toit) October 24, 2017

Sounds like a panic button move to me — jslo (@jsloeducate) October 24, 2017

This guy can be convinced to do anything. Must be in it up to his eyeballs. — who’sleft (@grgprkr_greg) October 24, 2017

… cuz investigating ppl who aren’t even RUNNING for office is much more important than protecting future elections https://t.co/xHkzlfqb43 — Alfred B (@konpundro) October 24, 2017

Because everyone knows if you ever recuse yourself from an investigation….you start your own investigation. — Larry Murphy (@LarryMurphyJr) October 24, 2017

You guys have a manbaby on your hands right now making you guys looking more pathetic than you normally are. Who saw this coming? — unabashed liberal (@victorpage2) October 24, 2017

Ths fucken douchbag Devin Nunes who managed to cabash the stealing of our democracy is now investigating a uranium deal from 4 years ago. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 24, 2017

It’s weird that Devin Nunes is acting in a duplicitous manner. pic.twitter.com/mtE8ovcfnv — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 24, 2017

This move, by Devin Nunes, is strait out of the Trump deflection playbook-means Mueller is close. pic.twitter.com/DmrPVIs20X — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) October 24, 2017

You really should stop obsessing over Hillary Clinton. It’s pathetic. And sad. But then again, so are you. — Laci Matthews (@LaciLou77) October 24, 2017

Does anyone know if @HillaryClinton file harassment charges against them. This is ridiculous — Coco (@msmassie16) October 24, 2017

This could cause her to lose the 2016 election — Eric Schmidt (@TalkingSchmidt) October 24, 2017

@RepDevinNunes ….Can u investigate the 300 million dollar power contract for Puerto Rico awarded to “2 men and a 🚚” #ulookbored — Bill Saunders (@BillSaunders1) October 24, 2017

I demand to know why he isn’t investigating JFK’s affair with Marilyn Monroe and George Washington’s so-called “teeth”! — Goon Casketgrande (@JuneCasagrande) October 24, 2017

This whole thing needs to be taken out of their hands it has gone too far he is clearly obstructing justice — Angela Renalds (@renalds_angela) October 24, 2017

More waste of our tax dollars 😡 — Lisa McKee-Uyema (@LisaMoo14) October 24, 2017

I forgot whose the fake POTUS. Can’t get over their love affair w/Hillary. Just a diversion from draft dodging coward lack of a brain. — Howard Fleishman (@HowardFleishma3) October 24, 2017