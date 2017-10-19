Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei: Trump is just pretending to be an idiot

President Donald Trump and Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (composite image)

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that “foul-mouthed” President Donald Trump “pretends to be an idiot” in remarks before a group of young Iranians, said CNN.

Khamenei’s statements were his first public acknowledgement of Trump’s decision last week to decertify the pact between Iran, the U.S. and European Union nations to limit Iran’s nuclear program.

“The Europeans must stand up against the US measures,” Khamenei said, “including the sanctions they anticipate to emerge from Congress.”

Trump gave a bellicose speech last week calling Iran a state sponsor of terror and alleging — against all reports by international observers — that Iran is violating the conditions of the deal. Khamenei said he declines to address the president directly because “it would be a waste of time to respond to such blatherings and nonsensical remarks by the foul-mouthed US President.”

“The US President pretends to be an idiot, but this should not cause us to let our guard down,” Khamenei said. “They want to take back young, faithful and developed Iran to 50 years ago, and of course this is not possible, but due to backwardness, they are incapable of understanding this reality, and for this reason they have made a miscalculation and suffered, and will suffer successive defeats at the hands of the Iranian nation.”

Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement altogether if Congress does not remove the requirement that the bill be re-certified every 90 days.

