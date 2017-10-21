Is it time for the Trump family to start collecting their hidden money?
Time for the Trump Family to Collect Its Hidden Money?
President Donald Trump’s self-described efforts to do something good for the country have reportedly been bad for business—his own, that is. Since a year ago, Trump has tumbled to No. 248 in the Forbes rankings of the richest people in America, down from No. 156.
