‘It was a full moon’: Onlooker bares it all to Trump’s motorcade in D.C.

Noor Al-Sibai

19 Oct 2017 at 21:07 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

A member of the White House press pool hilariously recounted President Donald Trump’s motorcade being “mooned” by an onlooker.

According to Yahoo News’ Hunter Walker, a man in an apartment building mooned the president as his motorcade drove by.

“Just shy of Tilden Street, several of the riders in the press van reported seeing a man ‘mooning’ the motorcade from one of the lower floors of an apartment building,” the pool report reads. “One of our colleagues stated it was a ‘full moon.'”

This incident was not the first time Trump’s motorcade nor the president himself has been mooned.

