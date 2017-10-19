‘It was a full moon’: Onlooker bares it all to Trump’s motorcade in D.C.
A member of the White House press pool hilariously recounted President Donald Trump’s motorcade being “mooned” by an onlooker.
According to Yahoo News’ Hunter Walker, a man in an apartment building mooned the president as his motorcade drove by.
“Just shy of Tilden Street, several of the riders in the press van reported seeing a man ‘mooning’ the motorcade from one of the lower floors of an apartment building,” the pool report reads. “One of our colleagues stated it was a ‘full moon.'”
Somebody just mooned the president’s motorcade. pic.twitter.com/l9cv4wTHHM
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 19, 2017
This incident was not the first time Trump’s motorcade nor the president himself has been mooned.
