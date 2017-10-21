Ivanka Trump left family foundation off of her federal disclosure forms: report
Ivanka Trump Leaves Family Foundation Off Disclosures
Maybe it just slipped her mind. Ivanka Trump’s federal financial disclosure report doesn’t mention her past involvement with the charitable foundation that bears her family’s name—and which remains under investigation for self-dealing.
