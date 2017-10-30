Japan upset over ‘comfort women’ memorial in SF — still
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A statue in San Francisco honoring the so-called “comfort women” sex slaves from World War II has enraged officials in Japan, who say they’re ready to cut ties with their sister city over it. Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura sent a letter to his California counterpart last month blasting the memorial to the women used by Japanese soldiers in the 1930s and ’40s, according to the Japan Times.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion