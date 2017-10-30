Japan upset over ‘comfort women’ memorial in SF — still

A mock up of artist Steven Whyte's sculpture selected for San Francisco's comfort women memorial. (San Francisco Arts Commission)

A statue in San Francisco honoring the so-called “comfort women” sex slaves from World War II has enraged officials in Japan, who say they’re ready to cut ties with their sister city over it. Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura sent a letter to his California counterpart last month blasting the memorial to the women used by Japanese soldiers in the 1930s and ’40s, according to the Japan Times.