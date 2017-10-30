Jared Kushner made a secret visit to Saudi Arabia
Jared Kushner made a secret visit to Saudi Arabia last week with other officials from President Donald Trump’s administration for talks on peace in the Middle East. The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser made what was his third trip to the Gulf Kingdom this year alone, Politico reported, citing a White House official.
