Jared Kushner’s brother slams Trump for sabotaging Obamacare by creating ‘confusion’ among patients

Jared Kushner holds a news conference on government efficiency (Screen cap).

Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and the co-founder of insurance startup Oscar Health, is not happy with the Trump administration’s efforts to sabotage the Affordable Care Act.

Writing an op-ed for Axios with Oscar Health co-founder Mario Schlosser, Kushner explains how the Trump administration’s cuts to promotion and outreach for the Affordable Care Act are sowing significant confusion among customers in the individual insurance marketplace.

“The biggest threat to a strong open enrollment period is consumer confusion,” the editorial explains.

That said, the two of them think it will be hard for the Trump administration to completely dismantle Obamacare solely through executive orders, and they are optimistic about the long-run future of the market under the Affordable Care Act — provided Congress passes some fixes.

“There is no doubt that the individual market under the ACA has stumbled out of the gate, and is in need of some fixes,” they write. “But America has seen rocky private insurance markets recover before. Between 1998 and 2002, the number of private Medicare+Choice plans — what are now known as Medicare Advantage plans — was cut in half, to less than 150. After a legislative fix in 2003, the market recovered and matured, and seniors this year will have over 3,000 Medicare Advantage plans to choose from.”