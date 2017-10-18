Quantcast

Jefferson Davis elementary school in Mississippi to be renamed after Obama

Newsweek

18 Oct 2017 at 13:43 ET                   
US President Barack Obama leaves the White House for a trip to Saudi Arabia, Germany and Britain on April 19, 2016 (AFP Photo/Molly Riley)

A Mississippi elementary school will change its name to honor former President Barack Obama instead of its original namesake, Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The decision to rename Davis IB Elementary School in Jackson, Miss. was announced Tuesday night — the result of a months-long effort by parents to strip the school of its Confederate past in favor of honoring the 44th president of the United States.

