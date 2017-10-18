Jefferson Davis elementary school in Mississippi to be renamed after Obama
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Mississippi elementary school will change its name to honor former President Barack Obama instead of its original namesake, Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The decision to rename Davis IB Elementary School in Jackson, Miss. was announced Tuesday night — the result of a months-long effort by parents to strip the school of its Confederate past in favor of honoring the 44th president of the United States.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion