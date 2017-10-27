JFK: Read the declassified files here
The National Archives released a highly anticipated trove of documents Thursday containing 2,891 files related to the assassination of former President John F. … the late 1990s. The National Archives posted the documents in pdf format, and they can be downloaded from its website. The latest release contains more information about Kennedy’s killer Lee Harvey Oswald …
