Joe Biden says liberals who want to suppress free speech have “very short memories”
Joe Biden At a joint event with Ohio Gov. John Kasich held Tuesday at the University of Delaware, former Vice President Joe Biden warned liberals against suppressing free speech. “You should be able to listen to another point of view, as virulent as it may be,” Biden said, when asked what could be done to “encourage people to be more accepting of opposing viewpoints.”
