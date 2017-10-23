Quantcast

John McCain laughs at idea Trump is scary

Newsweek

23 Oct 2017 at 18:35 ET                   

The suggestion that President Donald Trump could be scary has moved Senator John McCain to laughter, and a reiteration of the sentiment that he’s faced far worse than the mercurial president. The Arizona senator and the president have been embroiled in something of a spat in recent months, disagreeing on a number of issues including health care.

