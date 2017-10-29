Quantcast

Judge calls victim of sexual assault ‘overweight’

Newsweek

29 Oct 2017 at 03:08 ET                   
Judge's gavel (AFP Photo/Gil Cohen Magen)

A judge in Canada is being slammed for saying a 17-year-old “overweight” girl probably enjoyed attention from the 49-year-old man who sexually assaulted her. Judge Jean-Paul Braun said these comments during trial, where he found taxi driver Carlo Figaro guilty of sexually assaulting the girl, who was his passenger, back in 2015, CBC News reported.

