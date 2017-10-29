Judge calls victim of sexual assault ‘overweight’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A judge in Canada is being slammed for saying a 17-year-old “overweight” girl probably enjoyed attention from the 49-year-old man who sexually assaulted her. Judge Jean-Paul Braun said these comments during trial, where he found taxi driver Carlo Figaro guilty of sexually assaulting the girl, who was his passenger, back in 2015, CBC News reported.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion