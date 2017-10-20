Judge orders Vegas hotel to preserve all surveillance videos and gambling records in shooter investigation
The Las Vegas hotel where gunman Stephen Paddock shot innocent concertgoers from has been ordered by a Nevada judge to preserve evidence, including surveillance footage, gambling records and photos. The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will have to hold on to any information it has on Paddock as part of a lawsuit filed by a California woman, Rachel Sheppard, who was shot in the attack on October 1.
