Julain Assange confirms: Trump-connected data firm asked me to find Hillary Clinton emails

President Donald Trump and Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange (composite image)

On Wednesday, WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange confirmed that Cambridge Analytica — the shadowy, far-right-funded data analysis and collection firm — came to him in search of hacked emails from Democratic 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Daily Beast said that Cambridge Analytia director Alexander Nix contacted Assange in search of an alliance.

Trump defenders have tried to paint Nix as unreliable, but Assange confirmed on Twitter that the company — which is largely financed by Republican mega-donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer — reached out to him and was rejected.