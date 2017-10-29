Quantcast

Kathy Griffin slams TMZ founder Harvey Levin

International Business Times

29 Oct 2017 at 03:20 ET                   
Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks at a news conference in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Kathy Griffin has taken to social media to slam a Harvey of her own—just not Weinstein. In a video posted to both her Youtube channel and Twitter account, Griffin, who was the subject of heated criticism in May for a photo she took where she posed while holding a bloodied head modeled after Donald Trump, attacked Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, over his contacting her after his site ran several stories about her controversy.

