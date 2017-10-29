Kathy Griffin slams TMZ founder Harvey Levin
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Kathy Griffin has taken to social media to slam a Harvey of her own—just not Weinstein. In a video posted to both her Youtube channel and Twitter account, Griffin, who was the subject of heated criticism in May for a photo she took where she posed while holding a bloodied head modeled after Donald Trump, attacked Harvey Levin, the founder of TMZ, over his contacting her after his site ran several stories about her controversy.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion