Kellogg’s decides to change box design over ‘racism’, Twitter reacts
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Kellogg’s has decided to redesign its Corn Pops cereal boxes after the United States-based food manufacturer was accused Tuesday of being racist. Marvel Comics’ Black Bolt series writer Saladin Ahmed made the accusation. He pointed out that though the boxes show other corn pops having fun inside a retail mall, a brown corn pop could be…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion