Kevin Sorbo: Gianni Versace sexually harassed me

International Business Times

25 Oct 2017 at 18:30 ET                   
Kevin Sorbo speaks to Newsmax (screen grab)

“Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo alleged famous fashion designer Gianni Versace sexually harassed him. The allegation was made on Adam Carolla’s podcast Tuesday, which came after the pair discussed the dozens of women who have accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment and rape.

