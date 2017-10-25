Kevin Sorbo: Gianni Versace sexually harassed me
“Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo alleged famous fashion designer Gianni Versace sexually harassed him. The allegation was made on Adam Carolla’s podcast Tuesday, which came after the pair discussed the dozens of women who have accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, harassment and rape.
