Key US House lawmaker Kevin Brady sees progress allaying tax deduction concerns

The head of the tax-writing panel in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday progress was being made in efforts to allay concerns among some Republicans about the potential elimination of a federal deduction for state and local incomes taxes as part of a tax-reform push.

“We’re working with these lawmakers. We are making progress, but we aren’t there yet,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told Fox News Channel. “I’m hopeful at the end of the day we can find a good solution for them.”

